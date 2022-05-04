Correctional Services probing cell death of convicted rapist Thabo Bester

Thabo Bester's body was found with burn wounds after the cell he was held in caught fire early Tuesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - The Correctional Services Department is investigating the death of a man, dubbed the Facebook rapist, at the Mangaung Correctional Center in the Free State.



Bester was convicted and sentenced to more than 30 years imprisonment over a decade ago after he pleaded guilty to raping and robbing two aspiring models who he had lured on Facebook by promising them jobs.

Bester was also sentenced to life behind bars for the murder of Nomfundo Tyulu, who he claimed to be in a romantic relationship with.

"His body was discovered by the officials at about 3:35 on the third of May. We have thus initiated an investigation which will then assist us in terms of establishing the circumstances leading to his death and also brought to the fore what may have started the fire inside the cell," said Correctional Services spokesperson Singa-Bakho Nxumalo.