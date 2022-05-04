Chicco Twala due back in court in August for assaulting City Power technician

Chicco Twala was arrested at the weekend for allegedly attacking a City Power technician who was working to restore an electrical fault in Bloubosrand, north of Joburg.

JOHANNESBURG - Musician Ernest Chicco Twala is expected back in court in August for his assault case.

The musician appeared at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday where he was released on R2,000 bail.

"A technician alleges that Mr Twala strangled him and later pointed something that resembles a firearm at him," said the NPA's Phindi Mjonondwane.

Meanwhile, Joburg Environment and Infrastructure Services MEC Michael Sun have condemned violence against City Power officials.

"Whilst we fully understand and acknowledge the frustration of residences when it comes to power outages, City Power technicians are constantly exposed to dangers to keep the lights on in Johannesburg. Gun-toting and threatening anybody during the cause of their duty is absolutely unacceptable it must be dealt with the full might of the law," Sun said.