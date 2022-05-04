CGE officials in KZN, EC to assess impact of floods on vulnerable groups

The commission will collect data that will be used to analyse how vulnerable groups have been affected.

CAPE TOWN - Officials from the Commission for Gender Equality are visiting flood-ravaged areas in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

They're monitoring the impact that the disaster has had on communities and assessing disaster relief shelters accommodating displaced people.

The focus is now on the impact that the disaster has had on women, girls and people with disabilities.

In a briefing last week on recovery efforts, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that women, children, the elderly and people with disabilities had been prioritised, making up the majority of the more than 8,400 people displaced in the disaster being accommodated at 98 shelters.