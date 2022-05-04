Bishop Lavis community joins search for kidnapped baby, Kai-isha Meniers
Kai-isha Meniers was snatched on Saturday outside a supermarket. The desperate search for Meniers and her kidnapper has entered its fourth day.
CAPE TOWN - A Bishop Lavis family is hoping and praying for the safe return of their 2-month-old baby.
Kai-isha Meniers was snatched on Saturday outside a supermarket.
The desperate search for Meniers and her kidnapper has entered its fourth day.
The Bishop Lavis community policing forum's Graham Lindhorst said that residents and relatives had joined the SAPS to look for the child, with numerous leads being followed up.
#KidnappedBaby The Bishop Lavis Community Policing Forum's Graham Lindhorst says residents & relatives have joined the SAPS, to look for the child, with numerous leads being followed up. LI pic.twitter.com/LGCdSlCejK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 4, 2022
The baby girl was left with the suspect on Saturday while her mother went into a supermarket and when she returned, the woman and the baby were nowhere to be found.
Police have also released screenshots from CCTV footage showing a woman with long hair, dressed in a black and a white spotted top and striped pants carrying a baby.