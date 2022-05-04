Bishop Lavis community joins search for kidnapped baby, Kai-isha Meniers

Kai-isha Meniers was snatched on Saturday outside a supermarket. The desperate search for Meniers and her kidnapper has entered its fourth day.

CAPE TOWN - A Bishop Lavis family is hoping and praying for the safe return of their 2-month-old baby.

The Bishop Lavis community policing forum's Graham Lindhorst said that residents and relatives had joined the SAPS to look for the child, with numerous leads being followed up.