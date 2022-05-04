AfriForum threatens legal action over plans to promulgate new health regulations

The state of disaster declared in the wake of COVID-19 along with most of the regulations promulgated under it was officially terminated last month.

JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum is threatening to take government to court if it goes ahead with its plans to promulgate the controversial new draft health regulations for managing pandemics such as COVID-19, now that the national state of disaster has come to an end.

The plan now is to promulgate permanent regulations which would allow government to manage pandemics without declaring a state of disaster.

However, the draft version which was published in March has garnered significant controversy.

AfriForum said should they be promulgated as planned, the organisation is ready for court and has already drafted its papers.

AfriForum’s Jacques Broodryk said, “There is no reason why these temporary health regulations should be made permanent. While many countries across the globe have dropped regulations such as the wearing of masks, the South African government now wants to permanently enshrine these measures in law. It’s absolutely illogical.”