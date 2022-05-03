Zikalala praises rescue teams for tireless work after KZN's disaster floods

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala praised the teams for not only recovering bodies but also preventing many deaths.

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal government says although the death toll from the recent floods keep rising, search and rescue teams should be applauded for saving many lives.

To date, 435 deaths have been recorded with 63 others still missing.

Premier Sihle Zikalala spoke to members of the media on the sidelines of the inspections to assess the reconstruction of infrastructure.

Zikalala expressed gratitude to the teams for saving lives.

The premier praised the teams for not only recovering bodies but also preventing many deaths.

“We must thank that they were able also to save life. They managed to rescue 164 people who were already in the danger.”

The unit also lost two of its members sergeant Busisiwe Mjwara, who died during an operation in Pietermaritzburg, alongside her search dog, Leah.