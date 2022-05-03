Treasury’s Bounce Back Support Scheme a boost for SMMEs

Treasury said that the scheme was made up of a loan guarantee mechanism of R15 billion and a smaller equity-linked scheme, and these would be facilitated by it and Development Finance Institutions (DFIs).

SMMEs that have suffered due to the Covid-19 pandemic, are set to get additional support with the commencement of the National Treasury’s Bounce Back Support Scheme, which was announced in February. The programme is targeted at SMMEs to facilitate their recovery and help them bounce back. It is also set to help businesses still reeling from July’s civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, as well as those ravaged by the recent flooding.

Treasury said that the scheme was made up of a loan guarantee mechanism of R15 billion and a smaller equity-linked scheme, and these would be facilitated by it and Development Finance Institutions (DFIs). The smaller equity-linked scheme would be introduced at a later stage as a complementary tool to the tune of R5 billion. “The Bounce Back Support Scheme loans will be accessible through participating banks (banks which have opted to use the scheme for their customers),” Treasury said.

Access for DFIs and non-bank SME finance providers to the Bounce Back Support Scheme will be facilitated through participating banks, and such participating banks will still have to perform due diligence per regulatory standards. “Access to the equity-linked tool is expected to be introduced later this year, and more details will be communicated once they are finalised.”

