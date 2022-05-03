Tourism minister to open Africa’s Travel Indaba in Durban

About 4000 delegates are expected to attend. The Indaba is expected to generate about R 72.5 million income for the city’s economy.

JOHANNESBURG - Tourism Minister, Lindiwe Sisulu, is due to open Africa’s Travel Indaba in Durban on Tuesday. It is the largest tourism expo on the continent.

It is the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic more than two years ago, that the event is taking place in person.

About 4000 delegates are expected to attend. The Indaba is expected to generate about R 72.5 million income for the city’s economy.

This year’s Indaba will focus – among other things, on recovery from the pandemic, opportunities to combine business and leisure tourism, and enhancing intra-African travel and tourism.