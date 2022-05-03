Tourism Business Council of SA says traveller’s trust needs to be prioritized

About 4000 delegates are expected to attend the Africa Tourism Indaba at the Durban ICC over the next few days.

JOHANNESBURG - The Tourism Business Council of South Africa said the industry should focus on gaining the trust of international travellers as COVID-19 remains a concern.

The industry suffered major blows over the last two years with travel bans and restrictions.

The council's Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa suggested some ways the continent could become a more attractive destination.

“They must have that trust, that’s the new currency, now whereby if the travellers don’t trust the destination, they’re not going to be able to travel and for us to build that trust, we’ve got to make sure that those protocols are in place. No 2, we’ve got to make sure they feel safe and not only feeling safe, but they are safe, as well to make sure that our safety standards across the board, across our national parks and every other places of interest for tourists is there.”