Strike against Sibanye-Stillwater continues as Amcu stands firm on demands

For weeks workers affiliated to the union and the National Union of Mineworkers were on strike.

CAPE TOWN - The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) vowed to push ahead with its strike at gold miner Sibanye-Stillwater.

For weeks workers affiliated to the union and the National Union of Mineworkers were on strike.

They stood firm on their demand for a R1000 a month salary increase.

The company offered R850.

“They are not caring. They are caring for their own selfish interest. We are fighting the historical apartheid legacy,” said Amcu leader Joseph Mathunjwa.

Sibanye-Stillwater's James Wellsted believed their offer was fair and all the company could afford.

“Essentially, that offer is about R1.75 billion in additional costs. The union demands add a further billion to that amount and that effectively is about R40 000 a kilogram of gold which would essentially wipe out our margins.”