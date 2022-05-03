Sisipho Mayile's alleged murderer to appear in court

Sisipho Mayile's body was found in the Overstrand town in January on the same day she was meant to get her matric results.

CAPE TOWN - A man accused of the murder of a Hermanus woman is due back in the dock on Tuesday morning.

The suspect was arrested last month.

Sisipho Mayile's body was found in the Overstrand town in January on the same day she was meant to get her matric results.

Mayile's alleged killer is expected to appear in the Hermanus Magistrate's Court later on Tuesday morning for a formal bail application.

At the time of the killing the accused had been out on bail in connection with another murder case.

Zwelihle residents have taken to the streets at least three times since the 21-year-old's death to demand justice.

The matriculant went missing on the 16 January her body was found nine days later.