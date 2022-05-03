Search continues for two-month-old baby abducted in Bishop Lavis

A search party has been looking for the child and her kidnapper while authorities have called for anyone with information to come forward.

CAPE TOWN - The circumstances surrounding the abduction of a two-month-old baby in Bishop Lavis remain unclear.

A search has been underway for Kaisha Meniers since she was taken on Saturday.

According to a police statement, the baby girl was left with the suspect while her mother went into a supermarket.

When the missing girl's mother returned, her baby and the woman she had apparently left her child with were nowhere to be found.

Police were alerted and CCTV screenshots of the suspect were released.

The images showed a woman with long hair, dressed in a black and white spotted top and striped pants carrying a baby.

However, exact details of how the abduction were unclear.

The Bishop Lavis Community Policing Forum's Graham Lindhorst said the mother stated she initially left her baby with a sibling.

“It’s a lot of things attached to this, so you don’t know the actual version and even when you talk to her you can't talk real calmly with her. She is in a state.”

A search party, comprising relatives, police and community members has been looking for the child and her kidnapper while authorities called for anyone with information to come forward.