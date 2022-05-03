Rhino gives birth to healthy calf after surviving poaching attack

Four other rhinos were killed in the December attack and had their horns removed.

CAPE TOWN - A rhinoceros that survived a poaching attack at the Inverdoorn Private Game Reserve outside Cape Town has given birth to a healthy male calf.

Several suspects were arrested.

The rhino mother underwent a series of reconstructive procedures to reassemble parts of her face badly injured by a close range high calibre rifle shot.

In a miraculous turn of events over the weekend Inverdoorn rangers spotted a newborn white rhino struggling in an aardvark hole.

It was pulled free and reunited with its mother who was then identified as the surviving rhino from the poaching incident at the reserve last year.

Aquila Collection owner Searl Derman said he was elated and described the calf's birth as a moment of hope in the preservation of these endangered species.

He said it was estimated about 10,000 African rhinos were lost due to poaching over the past decade.