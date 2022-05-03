Reconstruction projects underway to rebuild after KZN's devastating floods

Premier Sihle Zikalala and Community Safety MEC Peggy Nkonyeni visited the road reconstruction project near Umgababa and Port Shepstone where roads were part of the affected infrastructure.

DURBAN - Reconstruction projects are underway in some parts of KwaZulu-Natal following floods that caused widespread destruction of infrastructure, including roads.

Engineers were working on rebuilding and planned to open the N2 temporarily.

Zikalala was expected to give an update on the flood disaster following Sunday's Executive Council Meeting.