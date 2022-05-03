Ramaphosa says Cosatu's May Day celebrations show weakening of trust

President Cyril Ramaphosa had to leave the Royal Bafokeng stadium in a police inyala when aggrieved Sibanye Stillwater employees stormed the stage.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said the events at Cosatu's May Day celebrations - reflect the weakening of trust in unions and political leadership.

The president was due to deliver a keynote address at the weekend but was heckled by Sibanye Stillwater employees.

They wanted him to first discuss their labour issues.

In his weekly newsletter released on Tuesday morning, the president has given an account of what happened saying workers wanted to be heard and as political and union leaders they understand their frustration.

He said the wage grievances of workers in Rustenburg deserve the attention of all stakeholders employers and labour.

The president said it's been made plain how the working class and the poor are suffering.

Ramaphosa signed off his letter by stating the workers have spoken we must listen and together we must act.