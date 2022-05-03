Police confirm Hillary Gardee’s death is being investigated as murder

Mpumalanga police have confirmed they’re investigating a case of murder following the discovery of Hillary Gardee’s body on Tuesday morning.

The daughter of former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) secretary-general and attorney Godrich Gardee, 28-year-old Hillary, was reported missing over the weekend after she was last seen in the Nelspruit CBD on Friday afternoon.

Mpumalanga SAPS spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said passers-by discovered her body on the roadside, some 40 kilometres from Nelspruit, while they were on their way to work.

“Upon arrival, the police discovered the body had bruises on the head and she was still wearing the clothes that she was wearing and she was actually identified by the family as Hillary Gardee - 28 years of age - who was reported missing over the weekend. And we are investigating a case of murder.”

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the police.