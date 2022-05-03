Parents, caregivers encouraged to ensure children have full measles vaccination

This follows a recent warning of a possible measles outbreak by the Health Department. The World Health Organisation has reported a 400% increase in cases of measles between January and March this year.

JOHANNESBURG - Parents and caregivers are being advised to ensure their children are up to date with their vaccination for measles.

The who reports that Africa is experiencing a surge in outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases over the past year.

Chief director for child health programme at the Department of Health, Dr Lesley Bamford, said there is no outbreak yet but parents and caregivers should take the warning seriously.

She said parents and caregivers need to understand that measles is a very contagious disease.

"We haven't seen any increases in cases as of yet they have not been any indications of an outbreak. However we know that there is always a risk of such an increase and we are monitoring that carefully".