NW man in court after being arrested for illegal possession of explosives

JOHANNESBURG - A 42-year-old man has appeared before the Mmabatho Magistrates Court in the North West following his arrest on Sunday for the illegal possession of explosives.

The man was arrested during a joint operation by the Hawks.

He was found in possession of 15 explosive gels, eight shock tubes, two explosive detonators and a detonator cord.

The case has been postponed to next week.

The Hawks' Tlangelani Rikhotso said, “The matter was postponed to 10 May for formal bail application. The accused is therefore remanded in custody.”