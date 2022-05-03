NICD monitoring COVID-19 subvariant as cases in the country continue to rise

Over the past week the country saw a sharp uptick in new cases, but the number of deaths remained relatively low.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said while there was not yet been a declaration of a COVID-19 fifth wave, South Africa was experiencing a resurgence.

Scientists previously forecasted a new wave and variant, but it was still unclear how severe it could be.

NICD executive director Adrian Puren said they were monitoring hospitalisation and deaths.

“I think what we’ve very keenly waiting to see with regard to this fifth wave variant form of the current sub-variant or sub-lineages are really going to affect the hospitalisation and outcomes in terms of death, for example.”