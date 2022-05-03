Musician Chicco Twala charged with assault for ‘attacking’ City Power officials

Chicco Twala appeared at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday on charges of 'pointing something that resembles a firearm and common assault'.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Tuesday said the suspect arrested for pointing a gun at City Power technicians in Bloubosrand, north of Johannesburg was musician Ernest "Chicco" Twala.

Twala appeared at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday on charges of “pointing something that resembles a firearm and common assault”.

Earlier on Tuesday, MMC for Public Safety Michael Sun condemned the latest attack on a City Power technician that left residents of Bloubosrand without power for several days.

Technicians were dispatched on Sunday to restore electricity to several areas, which were affected by a multi-day power outage.

One of them was approached by a resident who pointed a gun to his head and forced him to stop working.

Sun said the resident, who had power, did not want the technicians to work on the faults affecting other residents in the area.

“The City Power technicians fled the scene fearing for their lives yet the outage remained unresolved. We understand the frustration of the residents regarding the outages."

He said technicians were constantly exposed to the dangers of keeping the lights on in Johannesburg.