Mpumalanga police doing their best to find Godrich Gardee's daughter

JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga police said they are using all the resources they have to find the daughter of former Economic Freedom Fighters secretary-general Godrich Gardee.

28-year-old Hillary Gardee has been reported missing after she was last seen at a Spar supermarket in Nelspruit on Friday.

She was with a three-year-old child who was found roaming in the town.

The police's Donald Mdhluli said at this point they have no reason to believe Gardee may have been kidnapped.

"However in regard to investigations you don't limit yourself we look at all angles anything might be possible, so we are still investigating we cannot limit our investigation. We are using all the resources we have to try to find her, so she can be with family this is our goal, and we wish that she is found and returned to her family".