KZN Premier Zikalala to assess clean-up progress after catastrophic floods

At least 435 people were killed - when extreme rain washed away homes and bridges in KZN - prompting a national disaster declaration by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala is on Tuesday expected to assess some of the progress made in cleaning up and fixing damage caused by last month's catastrophic floods.

Zikalala will also lead a cleanup campaign in some of the hardest-hit areas.



After the clean-up, he will update the media on Monday night’s Executive Council meeting.

The Eastern Cape and North West also experienced destructive rainfall around the same period.