Four people wounded in police shootout with suspected robbers in Eerste River

Kleinvlei police responded to a robbery in progress at the post office in Strand Road just before 1pm on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Four people have been hospitalised following a shootout between robbers and police in Eerste River.

Police said unknown men entered the office and demanded cash.

When officers arrived on the scene a shootout ensued.

The South African Police Service said two men, aged 76 and 40, and a woman, aged 40, sustained gunshot wounds.

A 30-year-old police constable was also shot and rushed hospital.

The robbers fled the scene and remain at large.