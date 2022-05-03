Energy Department announces 12c price decrease from Wednesday

The price of diesel is however expected to increase by 92 cents a litre.

Some motorists can finally breathe a sigh of relief after the Energy Department announced a 12 cents price drop from Wednesday.

The price of paraffin is expected to increase by 93.85 cents a litre.

The Energy Department’s Robert Maake said the sanctions against Russia following that country’s latest conflict with the Ukraine has contributed to the increased price of diesel and paraffin.