EFF confirms Hillary Gardee's body has been found

The Economic Freedom Fighters confirmed on Monday that the body of the daughter of former party secretary general Godrich Gardee was located outside Nelspruit.

She had gone missing on Friday after being last seen at a shopping center.

A three-year-old child in her care was later found abandoned.

The EFF said the news has left the Gardee family distraught - with the collective leadership of the party at a loss for words.