Did you just win R39 million? Better check your Lotto ticket

Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash
58 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - If you bought a Lotto ticket on Saturday and have not checked on the winning numbers, your ticket could be worth a whopping R39 million.

Lotto operator Ithuba said the person bought the ticket at 7:30pm on the First National Bank app.

CEO of Ithuba Holdings Charmaine Mabuza said financial advisors and psychologists were available and ready to provide counselling to the new multi-millionaire.

