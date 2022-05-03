Did you just win R39 million? Better check your Lotto ticket

If you bought a Lotto ticket on Saturday and have not checked on the winning numbers, your ticket could be worth a whopping R39 million.

Lotto operator Ithuba said the person bought the ticket at 7:30pm on the First National Bank app.

CEO of Ithuba Holdings Charmaine Mabuza said financial advisors and psychologists were available and ready to provide counselling to the new multi-millionaire.