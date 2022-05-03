Cape Town police crack down on gun violence

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police continue to crack down on gun violence.

A suspect has been arrested in Kraaifontein for the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

He had allegedly tried to flee when approached by officers early Monday morning.

"Police members gave chase the 23-yer old man was arrested and detained when he was found in possession of a 9mm pistol with ammunition," said the police's Joseph Swartbooi.

In Atlantis, over the past weekend, a man was arrested and charged with a fire-arm related offense.

It followed a tip-off police received after a gang shooting in the area.