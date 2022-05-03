Bishop Lavis family pleads for help to find two-month-old baby

A search party made up of the baby's relatives, police, and community members has spent the past two days looking for the snatched baby.

CAPE TOWN - A Bishop Lavis family is pleading for help to find a missing two-month-old baby.

A frantic search is underway for the little girl who was kidnapped in the area on Saturday.

But there's still no sign of Kai-isha Meniers and her kidnapper.

"We took a search team to Freedom Farm as well as Malawi camp following up some leads that we received. The search will continue" said the Bishop Lavis Community Policing Forum's Graham Lindhorst.

Lindhorst has pleaded with anyone who may have information to come forward.

The little girl has left apparently with the suspect while her mother went into a supermarket on Saturday.

Police said when she returned the woman and the baby were nowhere to be found.