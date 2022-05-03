ANC joins outpouring of condolences following HIllary Gardee's death

The 28-year-old was reported missing over the weekend after she was last seen with her three-year-old daughter in the Nelspruit CBD on Friday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has added its voice to the outpouring of condolences for Hillary Gardee, the daughter of former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) secretary-general and attorney Godrich Gardee.

Her daughter has since been found unharmed.

Tragically, however, Hillary’s body was discovered on Tuesday morning and police have confirmed a case of murder is being investigated.

The ANC parliamentary caucus has also called on the country’s law enforcement agencies to ensure those responsible are brought to book.

Acting spokesperson Nomfanelo Kota said, “To the Gardee family, friends and relatives, the Caucus extends its heartfelt condolences on the passing of Hillary at a time when our country is fighting the scourge of gender- based violence. We call on anyone with any information that may lead to the arrest of the perpetrator to report this barbaric act to the police. To the law enforcement agencies, we also appeal to them to do their part to ensure that such perpetrators are apprehended and face the full might of the law and that justice takes its course swiftly."