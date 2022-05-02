S.Africans question Steenhuisen's Ukraine visit: ‘What are you doing there?'

Steenhuisen is in Ukraine this week where he is on a fact-finding missions. He will visit various refugee camps and meet with various government leaders.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen on Monday said South Africa's idea of remaining neutral in the Russia/Ukraine crisis was not admirable.

Steenhuisen is in Ukraine this week on a fact-finding mission. He will visit various refugee camps and meet with various government leaders.

He made these statements during his visit to a refugee camp near the Ukraine-Poland border and has also met with the mayor of Lviv, Andriy Sadovyi.

DA Leader, @jsteenhuisen, meets with the Mayor of Lviv, Andriy Sadovyi, and the Governor, Maksym Kozytskyi as part of his first day in Ukraine.



Russias invasion of Ukraine has a knock-on effect globally.



We dare not pretend that this is a war that has nothing to do with us. pic.twitter.com/LfP7coUJGh Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) May 1, 2022

He said South Africa should not pretend as if the conflict had nothing to do with it.

“It is also important that we live in a super connected world where disruptions in one part cause major ripples everywhere else. The knock-on effect of this war on our own fuel, maize, cooking oil and fertilizer prices is going to reach very deeply into the pockets of poor South Africans who could not already make ends meet.”

However, some South Africans have questioned Steenhuisen's visit to the conflict-hit nation with some saying the party's efforts and financial resources were needed in areas like KwaZulu-Natal.

“I would like to ask how much Steenhuisen spent to go to Ukraine when we have a crisis here at home in KZN. Whatever money he had spent could have been used in KZN,” one citizen said.

While another said: “They don’t have any say in policy. What are you doing over there? There is more important things to worry about over here.”