Umgeni Water assures Durban residents water is safe to drink amid complaints

The provincial government is focused on restoring the water and sanitation systems following fears that the current situation could give rise to water-borne diseases.

JOHANNESBURG - Umgeni Water in KwaZulu-Natal has assured residents on Monday that the water supplied to Durban and surrounding areas is safe to drink.

This comes after grief-stricken communities in the province complained about the quality of water in some areas.

The provincial government is focused on restoring the water and sanitation systems following fears that the current situation could give rise to water-borne diseases.

Umgeni Water spokesperson Shami Harichunder: “The Umgeni Water would like to state that the messages doing the rounds on social media are fabricated and grossly incorrect. The water that comes out of Durban is of a high standard. Consumers are urged to disregard those messages and should not have any concerns about the quality of water.”