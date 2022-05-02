Trade unions say pandemic has made exploitation the new normal

JOHANNESBURG - Trade Unions in South Africa said the COVID-19 pandemic had made exploitation the new normal.

Unions including Cosatu, Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union, Saftu and Numsa commemorated Worker’s Day on Sunday against the backdrop of a growing unemployment rate.

While some industries managed to thrive during lockdown, the gains had not been seen on a worker level.

The coronavirus pandemic exacerbated an already volatile and scarce job sector.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said that this led to massive restructuring and retrenchments as companies sought secure profits.

"Only a united working class can succeed in resisting the power of capital. We want a permanent end to the suffering of workers and their families. We want a South Africa-based equality for all, not just a wealthy few," she said.

Numsa has vowed to prioritise the fight against joblessness.

It said that some trade unions had failed their members.