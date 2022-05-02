Suspect arrested for gang-related shooting in Atlantis

A suspect has been taken into custody for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

CAPE TOWN - An arrest has been made following a gang-related shooting in Atlantis.

It followed a tip-off after the shooting over the weekend.

Meanwhile, another illegal firearm was taken off of the streets.

Four men were arrested in the Cape Town city centre.

Two of the suspects ran away after spotting a police vehicle. Officers eventually caught up with them and searched their vehicle.

They found a pistol, ammunition, tik and mandrax.