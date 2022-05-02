SA records 3,838 COVID-19 infections in past 24 hours

This is a representation of 22% positivity rate of infections in the latest period under review here at home.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded 3,838 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said that it had not recorded any fatalities in the past 24 hours, meaning that the total number of deaths remains at 100,363.