Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle on M1 near Glenhove

Paramedics said that the victim was attempting to cross the highway on Sunday night.

FILE: Police tape at a crime scene. Picture: Thomas Holder/Eyewitness News.
JOHANNESBURG - A pedestrian has died after he was struck by a vehicle on the M1 near the Glenhove off-ramp.

Paramedics said that the victim was attempting to cross the highway on Sunday night.

It's understood that he suffered fatal injuries and was declared dead when paramedics arrived.

Emer-G-Med paramedics said that a 14-year-old passenger from the vehicle suffered moderate injuries and was taken to hospital.

