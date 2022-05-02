Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle on M1 near Glenhove
Paramedics said that the victim was attempting to cross the highway on Sunday night.
JOHANNESBURG - A pedestrian has died after he was struck by a vehicle on the M1 near the Glenhove off-ramp.
It's understood that he suffered fatal injuries and was declared dead when paramedics arrived.
Emer-G-Med paramedics said that a 14-year-old passenger from the vehicle suffered moderate injuries and was taken to hospital.