No longer homeless, Gibson Nzimande stunned by outpouring of support for him

JOHANNESBURG - Two weeks ago, Eyewitness News brought you the story of the unemployed and homeless, Gibson Nzimande.

He shared his story of hope after living on the streets of Sandton for nearly three years but he said that he could not have imagined the outpouring of material, financial and emotional support that his story would trigger.

Nzimande, an honours graduate, said that he has been given an opportunity to complete his master's, which he had to place on hold when he lost his home.

After seeing Nzimande’s video on Eyewitness News, his former lecturer reached out, giving him a change of clothes, a warm meal, and a place to lay his head.

Eyewitness News caught up with Nzimande, who is now living at a university residence and we can report that he is now well on his way to being re-enrolled in the master's programme at the University of Johannesburg.

"I'm very, very excited, you know, about how people responded on my situation, and I also like to thank those who contributed their monies, and also the materials toward me, because maybe they have like, hope that this guy, maybe he had to be helped," Nzimande said.

The smile on Gibson Nzimande face tells a story of a man that's had a miracle in his life.

Two weeks ago, life was uncertain for Nzimande as he pushed his trolley through the streets of Sandton, not sure where his next meal would come from.

Grateful and excited for what lies ahead, he maintains a calm and mellow demeanor as he gives tells Eyewitness News how his life changed and the support he’s received since he gave us a glimpse into his life as a waste collector.

Throughout the years of living on the streets of Sandton, Nzimande never lost hope, stealing moments from his hardships to work on his master's research and that hope now means he is closer to his dream of becoming a lecturer and that the journey is far from over.

"I'm just planning to do a PhD with the money as well, you know, because like, I'm willing to just go, and you know, study further," he said.

He said that the outpouring of care and love had been unbelievable.

Nzimande said that he had received calls from government departments, his alma mater Unisa, companies, non-governmental organisations and ordinary citizens who’ve offered him some form of assistance.

The 34-year-old said that he has to pinch himself every night as he is simply overwhelmed by the response to his story.

He admits it will take some time to adjust to his new reality and life.