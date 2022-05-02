Municipality blamed for R43.5m Randfontein old age home being empty for 6 years

Qama Qukula | Presenter Bongani Bingwa chats to Gauteng Social Development spokesperson Feziwe Ndwayana and the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Bronwyn Engelbrecht.

An old age home in Randfontein that cost the Gauteng Social Development Department over R43 million to construct has been unused for the past six years.

According to the Democratic Alliance (DA), the facility has been standing vacant since its completion in 2016, while staff salaries were being paid during the last three years.

The facility is yet to be issued with an occupancy certificate as the building does not comply with occupational health and safety standards.

Bronwyn Engelbrecht, the DA's spokesperson for Social Development in Gauteng, claims that the department did not get the necessary approvals before constructing the facility.

Engelbrecht claims that the building is still not up to scratch and has undergone ongoing repair work.

However, Gauteng Social Development spokesperson, Feziwe Ndwayana, insists that the building is structurally sound and ready to be occupied.

Ndwayana says the local municipality is to blame for the delay in issuing an occupancy certificate.

"We did everything that is required of us in terms of making sure that the building is compliant on our part," she tells 702.

The department did everything that it could to make sure that the facility isn't empty and that it's occupied and operating. However, the municipality and its technical teams have its own internal processes that we couldn't meddle with. Feziwe Ndwayana, Gauteng Social Development Spokesperson

They said to us they can't issue an occupancy certificate... they said that what has been missing is a fire compliance certificate as the last step into making sure that the occupancy certificate is issued. Feziwe Ndwayana, Gauteng Social Development Spokesperson

Our concern is that this was meant to be an issue [that was] resolved quickly. Within three months, this was meant to be done in 2019. However, we aren't involved in the internal processes of the municipality so we can't really speak intelligently as to why they took so long, but we did our part. Feziwe Ndwayana, Gauteng Social Development Spokesperson

Engelbrecht says she's not surprised that the department is refusing to take responsibility.

She says the facility is yet another example of wasteful expenditure in the province.

If this old age home was operational from the intended date, which was 2016, then it makes sense... the challenge is that it has been standing empty now for almost six years and in this period of time, continual repairs have been taking place on the facility because, structurally, there are challenges. Bronwyn Engelbrecht, DA Gauteng Social Development Spokesperson

