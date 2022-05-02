Koko says NPA's state capture probes into him have no chance of succeeding

Part four of the state capture commission report has found that Matshela Koko aided the Gupta family’s looting of Eskom during his tenure as group CEO.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko said that a call by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to investigate him for possible prosecution has no chance of success.

Part four of the state capture commission report has found that Koko aided the Gupta family’s looting of Eskom during his tenure as group CEO.

Koko has told Eyewitness News that he was consulting his lawyers on whether to take the report on review or wait for the NPA to act on Zondo’s recommendation.

Part four of the Zondo report was a scathing rebuke of Koko's tenure at the helm of Eskom.

Chief Zondo now wants the NPA to probe Koko for his role in the controversial awarding of a R3.7 billion coal supply contract to Tegeta, a mining company previously owned by the Gupta family and former President Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane.

The contract and a pre-payment of R659 million were later declared invalid and unlawful by the Pretoria High Court.

Koko said that the NPA would not succeed and was being set up to fail.

"In February 2020, the SIU and Eskom had all the evidence about what transpired in the Tegeta-Brakfontein contract. They have publicly said they handed over all the information to the NPA. The NPA has had this information from February 2020. If there was evidence, prima facie evidence of wrongdoing on my part what are they still waiting for?"

Zondo has called on the NPA to also investigate Koko for his role in an unlawful R1.6 billion payment to consulting firms McKinsey and Trillian capital.

Koko said this also had no chance of success as the matter was settled in court in 2020 and the NPA had still not acted on him due to insufficient evidence.

