Grateful Gibson Nzimande hopes to pay forward generosity shown by South Africans

It's not every day that someone can say that their life has changed overnight but that is what happened to the 34-year-old Gibson Nzimande, who went from being homeless to having a place to stay and a chance to complete his master's degree.

JOHANNESBURG - Two weeks ago, Gibson Nzimade was living on the streets of Sandton; now the honours graduate and former homeless waste recycler, says he’ll pay forward the kind deeds that saw him re-enrolling to finish his master's studies, have a warm bed to sleep in and care from people.

Nzimande now has warm showers, regular meals and a roof over his head – things he does not take for granted after his three-year ordeal on the streets of the City of Gold.

His friend, Sonia Dantye, who has given the 34-year-old at least one meal a day and a place to freshen up since January, said that she also believed in sharing the little that one had and to help the less fortunate.

Both have thanked South Africans who opened their hearts and wallets and who helped raise more than R200,000 for Nzimande and offered other forms of assistance.

Gibson gives a sheepish smile as he tells how he sees the outpouring of support and donations as an investment on more than just his life alone.

"I just want to make sure that I have those who are unfortunate, you know, in future because I know life is tough day outside, and I should make sure that the mind I have and I utilise it for them to take those people outside in, those people who are confronting difficulties within the streets or areas wherever those poor homes," he said.

His friend and manager of his crowd-funding page, Dantye, said that she did not have much herself but this did not stop her from being kind and caring to those that were less fortunate.

"I’m really glad that people came through with all the little that they had. You know, we tried to push and posts on Facebook, Twitter, and then people donated. You know, right now we are around R203,000," Dantye explained.

Dantye said theirs was a chance meeting but as they spoke, she found herself drawn to Nzimande’s quiet humility, which was contrasted by his fiery tenacity and the dream of completing his studies.

"I decided that know what, I need to tell my parents and then maybe he can come through. We don't have much... and my mom was like this is a good guy... and then he came there maybe four or five times a week to bath, to eat and every time he'd come change his clothes and go back in the streets," Dantye explained.

"You don't really have to have millions to help anyone. You know, it has to come from the heart, from the bottom of your heart and you have to put your mind to it. You just have to have a kind heart, be willing to help because this is the world. Things change and the person you are helping might help you one day," Dantye said.

Nzimande hopes to one day become a lecturer. Dantye, who couldn’t continue her studies after matric, said that she hoped to become a teacher.

"Well, I'd like to see myself in university one day. I do have a matric, but things haven't been that good. I'd like to be a teacher, you know, for foundation phase," she said.

Both believe in the goodness of humankind and ubuntu and said that how South Africans had rallied behind Nzimande was testimony to that and they hope that it won’t just end with him.

Asked if he'd a chance to think about what he’d do with money, Nzimande said that he had not yet, as he was still trying to work through the emotions of his changing fate.

"For now, it's minor plans... for me just to have new clothing...," he said.

