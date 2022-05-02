Former homeless man Gibson Nzimande says life on the streets left him scarred

Shying away from reliving the traumas of life on the streets - the 34-year-old said he often witnessed drug abuse, violence, the sheer heartache of being without a home, and scrambling in bins to survive.

JOHANNESBURG - A former homeless man who was reconnected with his former lecturer said life on the streets had left him psychologically scarred and bruised, and he would be seeking counselling as he worked to get his life back on track.

Two weeks ago, Eyewitness News told the story of the former waste picker, Gibson Nzimande, who is in the process of re-enrolling at the University of Johannesburg to complete his master's degree after spending nearly three years recycling waste and sleeping at a filling station in Sandton.

" I also need psychological therapy because, you know, there was stuff on the street that I saw - they were very traumatic".

He said while he was excited to be getting back to his studies, he was also thankful to have reconnected with his old friends who read about his story.

"I met them; Lunga from Cresta, Tumelo from Katlehong and when we spoke they were like: 'Gibson what happened? Why didn't tell us?' And I said, 'no, guys you know life sometimes'. I'm glad I spoke to them and that now we have contact."

