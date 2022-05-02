EMS: Unattended paraffin stove the cause of deadly Germiston fire

Four people, including three children aged between seven and nine, died in the fire that destroyed multiple informal dwellings overnight.

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni Emergency Services on Monday said that the cause of the fire that tore through more than 16 homes in the Marathon informal settlement is believed to have been caused by a paraffin stove, which was left unattended.

EMS spokesperson William Ntladi said that firefighters received backup from neighbouring fire stations due to the extent of the blaze, which had engulfed several dwellings.

Ntladi described the blaze as one of the most gruesome shack fire incidents this year.

“We managed to extinguish the blaze and following the information from bystanders who were on the scene, there were some entrapment. Search and rescue teams found three bodies, alleged to be three siblings, and one other body of a female adult found in another shack.”

Meanwhile, several families have also been displaced after their homes were completely destroyed by the blaze.