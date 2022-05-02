EFF says its labour union will protect the poor, working class

The party said the formation of the labour union comes from challenges faced by the party when assisting their members on labour related matters.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Monday said the establishment of a labour union will bring hope to workers.

The red berets say the process of launching the union was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The EFF's head of labour desk Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi said the union will protect both the poor and working class.

“Most of the people in South Africa are the working class and majority of the people are aligned with the working class and we think that this establishment will be very necessary.”