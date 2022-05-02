EFF's Malema criticises Cosatu, reveals plans for own union

Julius Malema said that he was confident that the EFF union would overtake Cosatu.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has criticised trade union Cosatu, labelling the formation as insignificant.

Party leader Julius Malema has made clear his party's intention to create its own labour union.

He addressed EFF supporters in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, on Sunday.

Malema said that he was confident that the EFF union would overtake Cosatu.

"We are preparing to do a union and not a Mickey Mouse union that is in cahoots and in bed with the employer because a lot of the unions are with the employer and not with our people," Malema said.