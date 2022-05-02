Cosatu to meet this week after Ramaphosa heckled by Sibanye-Stillwater workers

Ramaphosa was forced to abandon the May Day rally in Rustenburg on Sunday after angry Sibanye-Stillwater employees disrupted the proceedings and refused to allow him to speak.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) on Monday said it would be meeting this week to discuss the status of its fragile alliance after African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa was heckled by disgruntled workers.

The president left the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in a police inyala when the aggrieved workers stormed the stage.

Cosatu's Sizwe Pamla said this may talk to deeper challenges that workers and the union continue to face.

The federation said the strength and stability of the tripartite alliance was going to be tested following the disruption of Ramaphosa’s May Day address.

The heckling and dismissal of Ramaphosa by disgruntled mine workers was seen as embarrassing for the ANC.

It also and drew headlines with some even questioning the relevance and significance of the tripartite alliance between the ANC, Cosatu and the SACP.

Cosatu referred to the chaotic scenes as inevitable, saying workers were tired of unkept promises by the governing party.

Pamla said leaders of the tripartite alliance had to address disunity among them.

He said the trade union federation had a central executive committee meeting planned for later this month and top of the agenda would be challenges faced by the alliance.

In the meantime, they’ve called on Ramaphosa to reflect on Sunday’s outcome as a direct message to the ANC and its failures to address workers’ demands.