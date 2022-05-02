Go

Cosatu says heckling of ANC's Ramaphosa at May Day rally was unfortunate

Ramaphosa was booed and told to leave a Cosatu May Day rally on Sunday by disgruntled Sibanye Stillwater gold operations employees.

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at Cosatu's May Day rally at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace in the North West on 1 May 2022. Picture: @_cosatu/Twitter
28 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union federation Cosatu said that the heckling of African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa is regrettable.

The president left the Royal Bafokeng Stadium and was escorted out with a police inyala.

They are calling on the government to intervene in their wage negotiations.

Cosatu's Sizwe Pamla said that even though they warned their alliance partners of the tensions, what happened was unfortunate.

Pamla said that they would investigate the incident.

"We will deal with this issue in the next coming week," he said.

