Competition Commission warns it will go after companies that profited from COVID

The latest company that tried to unreasonably profit from the pandemic is Tsutsumani Business Enterprises. It was fined over R3 million for price gouging by the Competition Tribunal.

CAPE TOWN - The Competition Commission warned that it would aggressively go after companies that used the COVID-19 pandemic to line their own pockets.

The latest company that tried to unreasonably profit from the pandemic is Tsutsumani Business Enterprises. It was fined over R3 million for price gouging by the Competition Tribunal.

The firm charged the police service excessive prices for 500,000 face masks in April 2020.

“The yardstick that we used during the pandemic as a price benchmark was a markup of between 15% and 20% that we found was reasonable. We are dealing with an essential product that was required at the time,” said the commission’s Bakhe Majenge.