Bishop Lavis police appeal for help from public in search for missing baby

On Saturday, the child was left with the suspect while the mother went to a shop in Bishop Lavis.

CAPE TOWN - Bishop Lavis police need the public's help after a baby went missing.

A search is now underway.

The police's Wesley Twigg explained what happened: "When the mother returned, the suspect and the two-month-old baby were missing. Anyone with any information about the incident or who can assist to trace the suspect and the baby is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Thembisa Buqa."