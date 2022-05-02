Bishop Lavis police appeal for help from public in search for missing baby
On Saturday, the child was left with the suspect while the mother went to a shop in Bishop Lavis.
CAPE TOWN - Bishop Lavis police need the public's help after a baby went missing.
On Saturday, the child was left with the suspect while the mother went to a shop in Bishop Lavis.
A search is now underway.
The police's Wesley Twigg explained what happened: "When the mother returned, the suspect and the two-month-old baby were missing. Anyone with any information about the incident or who can assist to trace the suspect and the baby is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Thembisa Buqa."
#MCSAMissing— Missing Children SA (@072MISSING) May 1, 2022
Kai-isha Meniers (2 Months) was last seen 30 April 2022
If you personally, or your company | or your place of work, would like to make a donation to #MCSA, please click here to donate: https://t.co/cjFxxi4knV pic.twitter.com/B1YrxzZxtu