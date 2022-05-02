Agricultural economist: SA food prices to soon feel impact of Russia-Ukraine war

The conflict's partly to blame for ever-increasing fuel costs domestically, which will have a knock-on effect.

CAPE TOWN - It's only a matter of time before food prices in South Africa start feeling the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Agricultural economist Paul Makube uses the example of a loaf of bread as to how such international developments hit us here at home.

“We are an importer of wheat. If the current trajectory continues, we are likely to have over 10% rise in prices."

Makube said grain prices needed to be closely watched: “Grain prices have responded largely due to the influence of the developments on the international market.”

Ukraine stands to lose millions of tons of grain due to Russia's blockade of its black sea ports.

It could lead to a food crisis that'll affect Europe, Asia and Africa, the country’s Volodymyr Zelensky said.