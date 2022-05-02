4 people, including 3 children die, in fire at Germiston informal settlement

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services said the children, aged nine, seven, and two, as well as a 43-year-old woman, were burned beyond recognition.

JOHANNESBURG - Four people, including three children, have died in a multiple shack fire overnight at the Marathon informal settlement in Germiston.

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services said that the children, aged nine, seven, and two, as well as a 43-year-old woman, were burned beyond recognition.

Several families have also been displaced after their shacks were completely destroyed by the blaze.

"Three fire stations responded to the scene that is Primrose, Bedfordview, and Albertina Sisulu within the City of Ekurhuleni. On arrival on the scene we counted about 16 shacks that were burning. We managed to extinguish the blaze," said EMS spokesperson William Tladli.