Road accidents claim six lives in Limpopo over the weekend

The Limpopo transport department says six people have been killed in separate crashes on the province's roads this weekend.

In the first accident, a vehicle travelling on the N1 north outside Musina collided head-on with an on-coming bus killing four people.

While in Giyani two people were killed when a speeding bakkie crashed into the vehicle.

At least five other people were injured in the accident.